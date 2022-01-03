What’s the beef between Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell?

Why are Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks feuding?

Two well-known models, NAOMI Campbell and Tyra Banks, have paved the way for other women in the entertainment industry.

The models, on the other hand, have allegedly been feuding since the 1990s.

The feud began when Banks claimed that Campbell, whom she had idolized as a Black woman trying to break into the modeling industry for years, had not been friendly to her when she first started out.

In a 2019 interview with People, Banks revealed that she was turned down by six modeling agencies in Los Angeles during her early career, but was accepted for a seventh in Paris for the talk show Skavlan.

Banks stated that she was welcomed into the industry, but that it was not without challenges.

“I arrived in Paris, and it was extremely difficult.

‘Oh, look out Naomi Campbell, here comes Tyra Banks! So Naomi Campbell, sit your butt down!’ said the industry.

“It wasn’t fair to Naomi,” Banks said, “but her response was… to this day, I’m very afraid of her.”

“It was extremely challenging.”

Dealing with that was like dealing with some of the lowest points in my life.”

Despite her agreement that it was unjust to both women, Banks thought the supermodel’s icy demeanor was excessive.

“I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there,” Banks said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2019.

And she was doing everything she could to get rid of me.”

On The Tyra Banks Show in 2005, Banks asked Campbell to work out their differences.

Since she’d finally made peace with Campbell at the end of their conversation, Banks said it was a lovely day.

Despite being pitted against each other, the supermodels found common ground through their shared experience, Campbell told Elle in 2013.

She said, “I’m proud of her as a woman of color.”

“She has provided opportunities for girls, and God bless her.”

Their feud was reignited in 2016, when Campbell shared an article claiming Banks was “the real mean girl.”

Banks was facing serious allegations about her behavior on America’s Next Top Model, including using blackface on models and suggesting that a contestant shouldn’t be openly gay in a scene from the competition show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Campbell's net worth is estimated to be (dollar)80 million.

She is a British model and actress who was discovered at the age of 15 and has since gone on to become one…

