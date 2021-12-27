What’s the best way to watch Robin Roberts in The Year: 2021?

How can I watch The Year: 2021 with Robin Roberts in the best possible way?

Self-reflection is inevitable as the year draws to a close.

Robin Roberts will discuss the events, trends, and tragedies of the previous year in ABC’s special In The Year: 2021, which will air on December 27, 2021.

The Year: 2021 is a two-hour special hosted by Robin Roberts that looks back on the highlights and lowlights of the year 2021.

The program will discuss the historic inauguration, the Capitol insurgency, and ongoing racial justice protests.

The program will also discuss how, despite the COVID-19 pandemic still being present, America has made continuous efforts to reopen and rebuild.

The following people will appear in the ABC television special:

On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 9:00 p.m., ABC will broadcast The Year: 2021.

It will also be available on Hulu Live TV and Fubo TV to stream.

On December 28, 2021, the show will be available on Hulu.

