What’s the big deal about Nelly?

Why is Nelly so popular?

CORNELL IRAL HAYNES JR., better known as Nelly, is an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur.

Following a social media slip that gave fans an insight into his sex life in February 2022, he became a trending topic.

On February 8, Nelly uploaded an x-rated video of himself to Instagram by accident.

He quickly deleted the video after it was uploaded, but not before fans saw a woman performing oral sex on him.

While the 54-second video was quickly deleted, fans were quick to screen record it, and it quickly went viral on the internet.

“Just saw that Nelly video and now I wish I could undo it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another joked, “I love Twitter! It has everything you need!”

After the video went viral, Nelly issued a statement to TMZ in which he apologized to his fans as well as the family of the unidentified woman.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family; this is unwelcome publicity for them,” he told the news organization.

“This was an old private video that was never meant to be shared.”

The news comes just days after the rapper told Madonna to “cover up” after she shared a photo of herself wearing lace underwear and pantyhose on Instagram.

Nelly has been linked to a number of women over the years, but his most famous relationship was with model Shantel Jackson, who he was married to for seven years.

The former couple began dating in 2014, but in August 2021, Jackson shocked fans by announcing their breakup.

A fan asked the model if they were still together on Instagram at the time, to which she replied, “No we’re not…..”

“Friends only.”

During an appearance on The Real in December 2021, Jackson expanded on the breakup.

“When we started our relationship, I was always on the road with him—traveling out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff,” Jackson said on the show, according to BET.

But then, as I spent more time at home, building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, […] we began to drift apart.”

Jackson is a businessman and the creator of Shoe Gummi, the “World’s First Outer-Sole Pad.”

