What’s the deal with Chance the Rapper’s Twitter trend?

What’s the deal with Chance the Rapper’s Twitter trending?

On Wednesday, TWITTER users were shocked when Chance the Rapper accidentally exposed himself in a video posted to the social media platform.

Chance the Rapper’s first album was released in 2012, and his second album, Acid Rap, was released the following year.

On Wednesday, December 9, Chance the Rapper shared a video of himself urinating in a bathroom.

Fans were quick to point out that his male genitalia was clearly visible in the video, which was quickly removed from his account.

Users who re-posted the video on Twitter, however, are still able to see it.

Chance the Rapper has yet to make a public statement regarding the alleged unintentional reveal.

The video starts in a bathroom, with a downward view of Chance the Rapper urinating in a toilet, before zooming in on a bug.

The tip of Chance the Rapper’s male genitalia is visible at the bottom of the screen just before the video moves to a view of the bug, and the video cuts off right after he pans to the bug.

When Chance the Rapper’s video of him exposing himself went viral on Twitter, users wondered why they didn’t just watch the video but also looked up why he was trending.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, don’t watch that chance the rapper video. my eyes, my ears, idky I did,” one user said.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction with the video, claiming that it was not what they needed to watch first thing in the morning.

Another person tweeted, “Why is the first thing I see on my timeline is the tip of Chance the rapper d**k,” while another said, “It’s 8:23 here and the first thing I saw on Twitter was chance the rapper’s pe**s.”