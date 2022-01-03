What’s the deal with Whoopi Goldberg’s absence from The View?

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t a regular on The View, so why isn’t she there?

WHOOPI Goldberg is one of five co-hosts on the weekday talk show The View.

Whoopi Goldberg was not present for the first episode of The View in 2022, which aired on January 3.

Joy Behar announced on Monday that Goldberg would be absent from the show this week, but that she would most likely return the following week.

Goldberg had tested positive for the covid and was unable to appear on the show, according to Behar.

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Because Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week,” Behar explained to the audience.

“Since she’s been vaccinated and boosted, her symptoms have been extremely mild.”

She went on to reassure the audience that The View is being “extremely cautious” this week, which is why Goldberg will not be back.

The announcement was also shared on The View’s official Twitter account, which included a video of Behar.

Also included in the tweet were well wishes for Whoopi’s quick recovery.

Since 2007, the veteran actor and comedian has been a part of the popular morning talk show.

With 15 years on The View under her belt, Goldberg will be celebrating a major milestone this year.

Goldberg has yet to make an official announcement about her departure from the show.

Goldberg was born November 13, 1955, and is 66 years old.

Her net worth is estimated to be (dollar)60 million as of 2021, thanks to her acting and TV hosting careers.

She earns (dollar)8 million per year as a co-host on The View, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She’s also known for her roles in movies like The Sister Act, Girl, Interrupted, Boys On the Side, and others.

Goldberg won Best Supporting Actress for the film Ghost at the 1991 Academy Awards.

