What’s the I’m Feeling 2022 TikTok trend?

What is Taylor Swift’s I’m Feeling 2022 TikTok trend?

TAYLOR SWIFT is a Grammy Award-winning artist who has received 11 nominations.

The latest Taylor Swift TikTok trend has enthralled fans, and Swift has joined in.

On TikTok, the most recent trend is to celebrate the year 2022.

Swift shared a TikTok video of herself and her cat performing her hit song 22, which went viral.

Swift appeared in the video with her cat Benjamin, who is “22 in cat years.”

Swift wore a virtual filter with confetti falling and a headband that said “I’m feeling 2022.”

Others have now followed suit, saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the song 22.

“If you play Taylor Swift’s ’22 (TV)’ at exactly 11:59:18 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll enter 2022 with the lyrics “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22,” and I think that’s perfect! (hashtag)ImFeeling2022,” wrote one user.

Swift’s TikTok with Benjamin has now surpassed 1 million views on the app.

Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, 2021, nearly ten years after the original release.

Rerecorded songs from the original album were included in the new edition, as well as a special voice message from the artist herself.

22 (Taylor’s Version) was added to the Red album in 2021.

The 2021 version of Red has nearly double the number of tracks as the 2012 version.

There are 31 songs on Red (Taylor’s Version), including a voice message to her fans about the album.

In comparison, the 2012 version only has about half as many tracks, with only 16 total.

