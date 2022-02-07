What’s the name of Columbus Short’s wife?

What is the name of Columbus Short’s wife?

Columbus Short first gained notoriety in the early 2000s for his work as a choreographer and actor.

Aida Abramyan, his wife, and he have been married since 2016.

Columbus Short proposed to Aida in August of 2016, and the two married in December of the same year.

They have two kids together.

Aida received her Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2008, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Since then, she’s been in the media.

Aida’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of herself and Columbus, as well as their two sons.

Columbus Short was arrested for domestic violence in February of 2022.

The news broke on Sunday, February 6, with TMZ reporting that police had arrived at his house a few days prior to make the arrest.

Columbus and his wife allegedly had a verbal spat that escalated into a physical altercation.

He then spent about 12 hours in jail before posting a bond of (dollar)50,000.

According to the outlet, no charges have yet been filed.

“Marriages are difficult, but getting through them is a blessing!” Columbus tweeted on Sunday.

“I’m not an abusive man, and I’m not on drugs, but drinking alcohol sometimes makes my words unholy.”

My wife and I are trying to improve our relationship.”

Columbus Short is the father of two children by two ex-wives.

He and his first wife, Brandi, were married for an undisclosed period of time before divorcing in 2003.

They have a child together.

He married dancer Tanee McCall in 2005.

Ayala is the couple’s only child.

McCall filed for divorce twice, the first in 2013 and the second in 2014.

Columbus Short was born on September 19, 1982, and was raised in both Missouri and California.

Columbus began acting in youth theater at a young age.

He attended Marza De Niza High School in Arizona, El Segundo High School, and Orange County High School of the Arts, among others.

He eventually dropped out of school to join the Stomp off-Broadway tour.

He appeared in the film You Got Served as a dancer in 2004.

He went on to star alongside Justin Long in the film Accepted, as well as in Save the Last Dance 2 and Stomp the Yard.

Boyz n’ Motion, a fictional Disney Channel band, featured Columbus as Trey.

On Britney Spears’ Onyx Hotel Tour, the 39-year-old choreographed the dancers.

Columbus left the ABC drama series Scandal in 2014 after three seasons.

Other notable appearances by…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.