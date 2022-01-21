What’s the Origin of FKA Twigs’ Name?

For the better part of a decade, FKA twigs has been making music.

The British songbird has been praised as an artist for her unique style of genre-bending music.

Her name has a fascinating backstory to it.

FKA twigs got her start as a backup dancer for major artists in the entertainment industry.

In the early 2010s, she made appearances in music videos for Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, and Taio Cruz.

Twigs debuted her solo career in 2012 with the release of her debut EP EP1.

Her debut album, LP1, was released in 2014, and it featured the hit singles “Two Weeks” and “Video Girl.” She was praised for her avant-garde approach to R&B and the way she fused various genres together.

Magdalene, twigs’ second full-length album, was released in 2019.

In 2013, Pitchfork published an article about the rising star.

Twigs got her name from the way her joints crack and how loud they are when she stretches and contorts her arms and legs, she explained.

When another band called the Twigs asked her to change her stage name, she added the letters FKA to her name.

The Twigs are a sister duo who have been active since 1994 and were once involved in a legal battle over the singer’s name.

While many people believe she added “FKA” to stand for “Formerly Known As,” she told Dazed in 2014 that this was not the case.

“I was going to be AFK twigs, but then someone said, ‘That stands for ‘Away From Keyboard,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God! Away From Keyboard twigs?’ I know I’m aloof, but that’s pushing it a little too far!” she exclaimed.

“I simply changed two of the letters to FKA twigs.”

And I was already irritated by it, but I grew accustomed to it.”

“I didn’t realize FKA meant ‘formerly known as,’ and then The Twigs said that because I’m saying ‘formerly known as twigs,’ that means I was once called ‘twigs,’ and so I can’t be called twigs now,” she continued.

“The only way I’m not going to have to change my name is if they tell me I don’t have to.”

That’s something they’re not going to say.

I’m not furious, but I am irritated…

