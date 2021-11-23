What’s Up With That FaceTime Call On ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

In the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan finally got rid of that body.

But then there was a huge record scratch.

Fans are now attempting to decipher what it all means.

Why would Kurt Caldwell say that in Dexter: New Blood Episode 3?

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 3 spoilers as well as potential spoilers for future episodes of the show.]

Dexter has gone almost a decade without killing when Dexter: New Blood starts.

Under the alias Jim Lindsay, he lives a quiet life in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.

However, after killing Matt Caldwell, who had previously killed five people and escaped punishment, he begins to spiral.

The police continue their investigation into the disappearance of Matt, who is actually hiding in Dexter’s fire pit, in the most recent episode of Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter tries to find a new hiding place for Matt’s body, knowing that cadaver dogs will be able to detect him.

He goes to a few places before deciding to burn the body in the town’s incinerator.

Dexter sees Kurt out on the street, inebriated, on his way home.

When he checks in on him, he learns that Kurt not only spoke to but also saw his son on FaceTime.

Knowing Matt is no longer alive, Dexter is as perplexed as the rest of us.

Michael C. Hall blames Harrison for making Dexter kill again in ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ but showrunner Clyde Phillips disagrees.

Fans took to social media after the episode aired to share their reactions and speculate on why Kurt lied.

Many believe he’s attempting to persuade the police to call off the search so he can look for Matt himself, while others speculated that he wanted it called off because he killed those girls near the search area and doesn’t want them discovered.

“So Kurt definitely lied about FaceTiming Matt to slow the search and not threaten finding HIS victims,” one Reddit user wrote, receiving over 100 upvotes.

Another person said, “I suspect Kurt is burying the bodies in the mines.”

“On the call with Kurt, the cops said they were going to look in the mines (and he seemed irritated).”

When Kurt confronts the bear, he should use a tranquilizer.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.