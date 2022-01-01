What’s With the Clown in Episode 9 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

In Iron Lake, New York, Dexter: New Blood introduced fans to a new serial killer.

In the revival, Kurt Caldwell has been the main “big bad,” but Dexter might have another target in episode 9.

Dexter Morgan is seen watching a creepy clown in the trailer for the new episode.

He appears to be preparing a kill room for the clown later.

So, who is this mysterious new character, and how does he fit into the reboot?

The trailer for Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 features a new creepy character.

Dexter enters a brightly colored room and takes a brochure with the words “Mr.

He sees a clown hand a smiling young boy a balloon animal and take his picture with a polaroid camera at Wiggles Playland.

Dexter later appears to have obtained the clown’s polaroid photographs.

Before Dexter approaches him, the clown notices them hung up in his mirror.

Dexter appears to be on his way to putting an end to the clown, but how does he fit into Dexter: New Blood’s overall direction?

One of the most notable aspects of the Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 promo clip is that Dexter appears to be back in Miami.

Dexter is wearing a short-sleeved button-down shirt in the shot where he glares at the clown.

It’s a far cry from the bulky, warm attire he’s been wearing in Iron Lake all season.

Dexter also picks up the flyer for Mr.

The word “Florida” is barely visible at the top of the Wiggles Playland brochure.

Exclusive photos of the outside of Mr. Dexter’s house can be found on Dexter Daily.

Playland for the Wiggles.

Palm trees, which wouldn’t grow in Iron Lake, are used to decorate the set.

It’s possible that the clown will appear in flashbacks as Dexter tells Harrison tales of his previous victims.

If that’s the case, Harrison could be the little boy in the trailer.

Dexter may travel to Miami in search of a new victim.

Untangling the past isn't always as difficult as it appears.

Dexter does have a clown victim in Jeff Lindsay’s Dexter novels.

In the book Double Dexter, he kills Steve Valentine (a.k.a. Puffalump the Clown), a pedophile clown who…

