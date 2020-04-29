Wheel of Fortune contestants wins over $56k but goes back to her job as an ER nurse

Wheel of Fortune contestant Arzo Mehdavi won big on Thursday’s episode of the show, which was filmed before she went back to her job as a ER nurse, where she is currently treating COVID-19 patients in Hayward, California.

Despite striking it lucky, Mehdavi remained in her position as the country began to lockdown amid the emerging pandemic.

Mehdavi took home more than $56,000 in prizes and cash, and was later paid a surprise visit by the host of the show Vanna White, after learning that Mehdavi has been working on the frontlines fighting the spread of coronavirus.

As the nurse was watching the show back from home, Mehdavi was paid a virtual visit by host White, who joined in a Zoom video ‘watch party’ of the episode she competed in.

White, 63, congratulated Mehdavi for all the self-less and hard work she has been putting into her job as a nurse on the frontlines, as well as congratulating her on the success on the show.

The TV host spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about dropping in the chat, saying: “If I can bring her any kind of joy for all the hard work and dedication she has given to so many, I would do it a thousand times,.”

She added: “It’s just overwhelming what they are doing, so it makes me feel so good to give back just a touch. It’s nothing for what they do for us.”

Meanwhile, Mehdavi said: “[Being on the show] is such a happy memory for me, and waiting for the show to air has given me something fun to look forward to.”

Becoming a contestant on Wheel of Fortune has been a life-long dream for the nurse. She explained: “Since I was a little girl playing the board game where you put the paper behind the plastic puzzle board.”

Mehdavi is also said to have served as a community services commissioner for the past five years in her Californian hometown, as well as recently raising money for fire victims.

Last month, Mehdavi tweeted a picture of herself after a grueling shift at work saying: “Finished my shift in the Critical Respiratory section of the ER. But my job is still not done” before detailing her daily ritual of having to disinfect her shoes, remove her gown, shield, mask, gloves, and hair bonnet.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Mehdavi tweeted Thursday: “Quickest 30 minutes of my life, but literally the most fun!”