When a fan “disrespects my marriage” by spreading rumors about an open relationship, Ayesha Curry retaliates.

Following an internet troll’s claim that she and Stephen Curry have an “open relationship,” Ayesha Curry responded vehemently.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are unstoppable.

If the fact that they renewed their vows last year wasn’t proof enough, Ayesha’s latest declaration will.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30,” the actress captioned a photo from her “baby’s” GQ cover shoot on October 10.

Some social media users, on the other hand, were not convinced by her love.

According to a screenshot obtained by TMZ, one troll wrote, “But yet you still want an open relationship smh.” “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha, 32, wrote to the user, according to TMZ, before clapping back, “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that.”

In 2011, she married the 33-year-old NBA player.

Steph surprised his wife with a vow renewal ceremony last summer to commemorate ten years of marriage, which Ayesha described as “the most beautiful” event, with her husband “even picking out my dress for me and having it waiting.”

Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, were also present. “Our big girl Riley officiated, and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard,” the cookbook author explained.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t realize could be possible in this way,” Ayesha exclaimed.

I’ll never forget that experience.

“@stephencurry30, I adore you.”

Steph later commemorated the winter holiday season by revisiting his favorite family photos from the year 2021.

“Moments with the gang are always the most special,” the Golden State Warriors player said, reflecting on the “crazy year with highs and lows.”

In the Curry household, it appears that everything works out in the end.

See more of their family’s award-winning photos below.

How can Santa not drop by your house with a few gifts when you’re dressed in matching pajamas and have holiday traditions? Well done, Currys!

These two always make time for each other, whether on elaborate date nights or romantic getaways.

Oh, and they can throw a party to remember.

Anyone else remember Stephen Curry’s surprise visit to Ayesha…

