When a girl learns that her boyfriend has another girl’s name tattooed on him, it’s an awkward situation.

When a girl finds out that her boyfriend has another girl’s name tattooed on him, it can be awkward.

A TATTOO ARTIST claims to have captured the awkward moment a woman discovered her boyfriend had another woman’s name tattooed on him.

Anhell Keyes, a TikTok user, shared a video he took inside his tattoo parlor, in which the couple can be heard arguing in the background.

“He got another girl’s name tattooed,” he captioned the clip.

The woman can be heard screaming at her boyfriend in the background, and though it’s difficult to understand what she’s saying, she threatens to “f*** him up.”

Meanwhile, as Anhell flinches on camera, the guilty party can be heard attempting to defend himself.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 300,000 likes and tens of thousands of comments from perplexed viewers.

“Why the hell would he do that? Dude asked for it,” one wrote.

“That poor girl!” exclaimed another, while “I hear her pain,” said a third.

Some people suspected the tattooist of fabricating the video because the couple isn’t visible, but he later denied this.

