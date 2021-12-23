When a girl sent me his dating profile while we were in bed together, I discovered my boyfriend was cheating.

When a girl sent me his dating profile, I found out my boyfriend was cheating… we were in bed together at the time.

ONE woman has revealed how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her when she confronted him because he is such a bad liar.

Meghan Wainwright, from Toronto, Canada, knew her boyfriend was guilty because of his reaction, including how he immediately tried to buy her a diamond ring.

Megan used her TikTok account to explain how she and her boyfriend were in a long-distance relationship and that she was a week and a half into a two-week trip when she was contacted by a girl who claimed her boyfriend was cheating.

“We were in bed cuddling when I decided to check my email, and this email is at the top of my inbox,” she wrote on Twitter under the handle @theblondeinpink.

“Matching with your boyfriend on Hinge tonight,” read the email subject line.

The sender claimed to be a woman who follows Megan on Instagram and is familiar with her boyfriend’s appearance, so he recognized him on Hinge the next day.

The woman also claimed that she commented on Megan’s man’s photo that day to see if his account was active, and that he responded.

She also included a screenshot of the man’s profile, which showed the recent comment he had made.

“I’m thinking, ‘Surely this is a mistake,’ and I’m sure there’s a reason for it.’

“I tell him I’m going to read this email to you and have you look at the screenshot; all I want you to do is react,” Megan said.

“I read it out loud and am waiting for an explanation,” she explained, “but his reaction makes my heart sink because I’m like, oh no, he’s lying.”

The man’s comment on Hinge was made earlier that day, while Megan was out with a friend, according to the screenshot.

“He just keeps saying, ‘I’m not on dating apps,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s this girl showing me?'” Megan said.

“I said I was going to message this girl and her friend, who had also DM’d me with a screen recording of his Hinge profile on Instagram,” she continued.

And he’s like, ‘baby, you’re terrifying me,’ so I’m like, ‘I need to get away from you.’

Megan locked herself in the bathroom and began googling how to comment on Hinge, where she discovered her boyfriend had been using the app earlier that day.

“He kept just saying he deleted the apps, he wasn’t even trying to come up with a lie or an excuse, and at this point,…” she says in part two of her video.

