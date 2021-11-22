When a guest refuses to sell family jewelry, an antiques roadshow expert issues a warning.

As a result of her refusal to sell family jewelry, an Antiques Roadshow expert issues a warning to guests.

Expert Joanna Hardy met a woman who had brought in a stunning opal piece in a classic episode of the BBC One show.

“It was a gift from my mother-in-law just before we got married,” the lady said when Joanna asked how she came to own it.

It was probably a gift from her husband in the 1950s.

“She then gave it to me right before I married her son.”

“Have you worn it? Do you like it?” Joanna inquired.

“Because I believe you have brought me an exceptional quality opal here,” Joanna told her, “because I think you have brought me an exceptional quality opal here.”

She went on to describe how opals were discovered in late-nineteenth-century Australia.

“What’s lovely about this is that we’ve got these lovely peacock colors,” she exclaimed.

“However, it’s similar to an artist’s palette.”

These really large stripes of color look like he’s gone with a paintbrush.

“You will see it in every light, and it will change.”

It’s absolutely stunning, and I adore it.”

Before getting to the valuation, she added that it was made with circular cut diamonds.

“At auction, we’re looking for around £5,000 to £7,000,” Joanna said.

“Wow,” the lady replied, before adding, “It’s not going anywhere.”

“Absolutely not,” Joanna cautioned.

I’m hoping you’ll wear it and have a great time with it.”

