“A Little Less Conversation” was written by Mac Davis with Aretha Franklin in mind.

Davis explained why Franklin never recorded the song during an interview.

Davis was a singer and songwriter who wrote songs for Elvis Presley such as “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” and “Don’t Cry Daddy,” according to the book Fire in the Water, Earth in the Air: Legends of West Texas Music. “I wrote that specifically with Aretha Franklin in mind, but that was my first record with Elvis,” Davis said.

“It just so happened to fit into this movie Elvis was working on at the time,” Davis explained.

Live a Little, Love a Little was the title of the film in question.

Elvis performs the song in the film while attempting to seduce someone at a party.

Franklin was not asked to perform “A Little Less Conversation” by Davis because he does not try to sell his songs in general.

He explained, “This is how the songwriting business works.”

“Some people write for an artist specifically, while others, like me, write the song and hope that someone cuts it.

But I’m not interested in that.”

Davis stated that he did not approve of all aspects of the music industry.

“That’s the part of the music industry that I despise,” he said.

“The part of trying to get a song recorded, being a salesman, is the part of the business that I don’t like.”

I’m not a natural salesperson.

I write them and then play them for my friends half of the time.

Someone like Elvis cuts one every now and then.”

“A Little Less Conversation” only became a big hit when Junkie XL remixed it in 2002, according to Davis.

In the United States, that version of the song was a minor hit.

It peaked at No.

The song reached number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for nine weeks.

Elvis: 30 (hashtag)1 Hits spent 118 weeks on the Billboard 200, with three weeks at the top.

