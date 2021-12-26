When a man discovers the truth about his nan getting him a PS5, he calls her an “a**hole,” and everyone thinks it’s hilarious.

When a man discovers the truth about his nan getting him a PS5, he calls her an “a**hole,” and everyone laughs.

A BLOKE called his grandmother an “a**hole” after she unwrapped a candle instead of a PlayStation 5 for him.

The man had hoped to receive the latest video game console for Christmas, but his grandmother surprised him with a hilarious prank.

On TikTok, a video of a man opening a gift from a relative has gone viral, with the man expressing his hope that the gift “isn’t coal.”

But it was almost as bad because his nan had bought him a ‘PS5’ candle instead of the gadget, with the message: “Smells like you’re not getting one.”

“And the tradition of his Nanny being an a**hole continues…” he captioned the video, which has nearly three million views.

While the gamer didn’t get his wish, the clever prank has gone viral, with thousands of people calling the gift hilarious.

“Not gonna lie, that was a good one,” one person commented on social media.

“I adore your nanny!” exclaimed another.

“Nanny is hysterical!” a third thought came to mind.

“That’s the best gift ever, I should’ve bought that for my boys,” this person continued.

