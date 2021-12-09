When a man I met in the elevator left notes under every door in my building looking for me, I was terrified.

When a man I met in a lift left notes under every door in my apartment block looking for me, I was terrified.

A WOMAN has described how she was shocked when a man she met in a lift decided to leave a note under every door in her apartment building asking her out on a date.

Layah Heilpern, a native of Leeds who now resides in Miami, Florida, said she was ‘creeped out’ after the older man tried an unusual method to locate her.

Layah Heilpern, a bitcoin expert, said she was innocently conversing with a man in his 50s or 60s in a lift in her apartment building and thought nothing of it as she walked to her apartment.

She was taken aback when she received a note from the man a few days later, and she was even more disturbed when she discovered that he had photocopied the letter and distributed it to every room on her floor.

Layah, 25, took to Twitter to share her terrifying social media experience.

“I didn’t think anything of him in the lift,” she said to the Daily Star.

“I figured his age difference meant I wasn’t romantically interested, so I assumed he was around 50.”

“I found the letter to be extremely creepy, and I’m not sure how he knows which part of the building I live in, which is strange.”

“It’s a little creepy.”

She had a brief conversation with the man in the lift four days before the note was delivered under her and her neighbors’ doors.

“Unfortunately, I’m friendly, so I’ll talk to anyone,” Layah wrote on Twitter.

“We got to chatting, and it turns out we’re both from London.”

He then returns to his room and lies down on his floor.

“As we continue to converse, the doors slam shut, abruptly ending the conversation.”

Layah also posted photos of the note, as well as several others she received from other people on her floor.

She was taken aback by how the man discovered Layah’s address in the building, which is also a hotel.

“Hi, if I met you in the elevator on Saturday, and you are from (blank), please text me…” reads the note, which lists the man’s name as Nick.

“I never received your name or had the opportunity to say goodbye.”

“I apologize for bothering you if this is not you.”

Layah asked her fans if they thought the gesture was romantic or if they would report it to the authorities.

The note was described as ‘desperate’ and ‘creepy’ by many users, while others described it as borderline harassment by others.

