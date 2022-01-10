When a security guard discovered a ‘yellow and cold’ body sitting up in a hotel bed, he dialed 911, revealing that Bob Saget ‘had no pulse.’

When a security guard discovered a ‘yellow and cold’ body sitting up in a hotel bed, he dialed 911 and reported that Bob Saget ‘had no pulse.’

According to police documents and audio from a frantic 911 call, BOB Saget was “yellow and cold to the touch” when he was discovered dead by a security guard at a Florida hotel on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the beloved actor, 65, was discovered dead at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, just hours after performing a stand-up set in Jacksonville.

The Sun obtained audio from a 911 call made by hotel staff, which describes Saget as “unresponsive, not breathing, with no pulse.”

The tragic discovery was made by a security worker who was sent into the room to check on Saget’s well-being after members of his family contacted the Ritz-Carlton, concerned that they couldn’t reach him.

That day, Saget was supposed to leave the hotel.

Saget was discovered in his bed in a “supine position” – flat on his back facing upwards, according to a report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s office on Monday.

According to the report, “his left arm was across his chest while his right arm rested on the bed.”

“There were no signs of injury.”

Investigators also stated that there were no signs of “foul play” and that Saget’s room was in “orderly” condition.

Jody Lee Harrison, the security guard who discovered the Fuller House star dead, told police he entered Saget’s room after receiving “no response after knocking several times.”

When Harrison entered the room, he noticed that all of the lights were turned off, according to the report.

Saget was sleeping in his bed.

Saget was ‘cold, yellow, and clammy’ to the touch.

He looked for breathing and a pulse, but neither were found.

“At this point, he dialed 9-1-1 from his dispatch.”

Saget entered the room with his key at 2.17 a.m., according to deputies.

A member of the hotel management called Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, after police arrived on the scene to inform her of his death.

Saget was pronounced dead at 4.18 p.m., according to the report.

