When Aaron Dessner sent Taylor Swift her music, she dropped an F-Bomb.

When Aaron Dessner sent her music, Taylor Swift dropped an F-Bomb.

Taylor Swift, a huge fan of Aaron Dessner’s band The National, has always wanted to collaborate with him.

She had no idea when or if she’d be given the chance.

However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would provide her with a golden opportunity.

She found herself with an inordinate amount of free time, and she was desperate for a musical outlet.

As a result, she made contact with Dessner.

Dessner and Swift had no idea what it would be like to collaborate in a remote setting.

It was, however, a relatively simple task.

The director of All Too Well requested that Dessner send her all of the music he was working on, regardless of style.

Swift quickly responded with the lead single for folklore after he received a folder from him.

“I expected song ideas to take a while, and I had no expectations as far as what we could accomplish remotely,” Desser said of working with Swift to Vulture.

“However, a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor containing a fully written version of a song — the momentum never really slowed down.”

Thank you to Taylor for including me and the talented friends who helped us make this recording what it is – @bryce_dessner orchestrating the LCO, @ChrisStapleton lending his soulful voice, Josh andamp; James K bringing the band to life, and Bella and Jon for the engineering mixing magic.

Before realizing that ‘folklore’ was an album, Taylor Swift wrote 12 songs.

Swift may have been able to create so quickly because she was moved by Dessner’s music.

Dessner stated in the aforementioned interview that his music had an emotional impact on Swift.

When he first sent over his tunes, she had a pretty hilarious reaction.

Dessner said of Swift, “She doesn’t often get to work with music that is so raw and emotional, or melodic and emotional, all at the same time.”

“That was one of my main feelings when I sent her the folder.”

‘What the f***? How did you just get that?’ I was humbled and honored because she simply said, ‘It’s a gift, and I want to write to all of this.’ She didn’t write to all of it, but she wrote to a lot of it…’

