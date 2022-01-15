When actors tried to do music, Johnny Depp found it “sickening.”

Johnny Depp once explained why he finds it’sickening’ when actors attempt to perform music.

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Lopez, a number of major celebrities have made the transition into the music industry.

Despite his own musical abilities, actor Johnny Depp will not be one of them.

This is due to Depp’s disdain for actors who try to break into the music industry.

Depp is as enthusiastic about music as he is about acting.

Depp joined a rock band called The Kids when he was 17 years old, according to Rolling Stone.

Before pausing his musical ambitions for an acting career, the band had modest success with their music, opening for a number of well-known artists.

Despite this, the star of Willy Wonka insisted that music has always been a part of his life.

“Music has always been and always will be my first love,” the actor stated.

“I pick up the guitar and drool.”

Years later, the Kids reunited to pay tribute to Sheila Witkin, their late manager.

At the Sheila Witkin Memorial Reunion Center in South Florida, Depp would perform with his high school band.

One audience member praised the actor’s performance and demeanor.

“He’s a genuine individual.”

“He keeps his presence to a minimum so that the audience can concentrate on the band,” said one concertgoer.

“And there’s no doubt the man can set fire to it.”

Despite his love for music, Depp has a negative view of other celebrities attempting to break into the industry.

The actor isn’t comfortable with the concept on its own.

“For me, that whole idea is a sickening thing; it’s always made me sick,” Depp said in an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play on the records of friends, and it’s still going.”

Music continues to play a role in my life.

The Johnny Depp Band, however, will not be performing.

That’ll never happen.”

Throughout his career, Depp has worked with a number of notable artists.

Depp has collaborated with acts such as Marilyn Manson and Oasis, according to The Herald.

Depp, on the other hand, believes that when actors use their celebrity to further their musical careers, it becomes a problem.

“Anyone with a certain level of success, if they have a musical being, they can go out and start a band and capitalize on their work in other areas,”…

