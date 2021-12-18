When Adele skips a beauty step, she thinks she looks like Voldemort.

Adele is best known for her emotional ballads and experience-driven lyrics, which she has shared with the world.

Following the release of her latest album, 30, the 33-year-old has teamed up with YouTube beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager to demonstrate what goes into her signature makeup look and how she maintains her beauty routine.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is an English singer and songwriter better known by her stage name Adele.

Her debut album, 19, catapulted her onto the global music scene in 2008.

The album’s singles went multi-platinum and received numerous accolades, including a Grammy and a Brit Award.

Adele released 21 in 2011 as a follow-up to her debut album, continuing her tradition of naming her albums after the year she wrote them.

This album broke the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the best-selling album of the twenty-first century, outselling every other album released so far in the century.

In addition to the immediate success of her next two albums, 25 and 30, Adele has the distinction of being one of only a few musical artists to have sung the James Bond movie theme song.

With producer Paul Epworth, she co-wrote and performed “Skyfall.”

“Skyfall” was released in 2012 as part of the Global James Bond Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first James Bond film.

Adele has been married, divorced, and is the mother of a young son, all of which have influenced her latest album.

For years, she has also had to deal with public scrutiny regarding her weight.

Adele’s dramatic weight loss, which has led to a healthier lifestyle, has been the focus of the media.

Adele claimed in an interview with YouTube blogger Nikkie de Jager of NikkieTutorials that she doesn’t look her best when her eyebrows aren’t dyed.

“If I don’t dye my brows — which are already dyed — I resemble Voldemort.

“They become very pale and blonde,” she explained.

Adele also revealed that she once went to a Lady Gaga concert without dyeing her brows.

She noticed a picture of herself exiting the event.

“I must have appeared insane.

She commented, “I looked like an elfling or something.”

“Oh, my…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.