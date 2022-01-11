When and How to Watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 1 Live, and Where to Stream New Episodes

Season 1 of ‘The Cleaning Lady’: When and Where to Watch Live, and Where to Stream New Episodes

Things are about to get a little tangled.

Season 1 of FOX’s The Cleaning Lady debuted in January, giving crime drama fans a new show to watch.

Viewers won’t want to miss out on the latest installments of The Cleaning Lady, so here’s everything you need to know about the new episodes.

The Cleaning Lady, starring Elodie Yung, follows a Cambodian doctor named Thony De La Rosa as she relocates to the United States in order to find treatment for her 5-year-old son Luca’s fatal immunodeficiency disorder.

Thony’s visa, on the other hand, runs out, trapping her in Las Vegas with Luca, Thony’s sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan), and Fiona’s children.

Thony keeps a low profile by working with Fiona at a cleaning company.

Her world is turned upside down one night when she witnesses a murder in the midst of a dangerous mob.

Thony offers to clean up the mess as a way of saving her own life.

Arman Morales (Adan Canto), a mob boss, hires Thony to help him clean up his crimes in exchange for her protection and assistance in getting Luca the care he requires.

The Cleaning Lady is a remake of the Argentinian television show La Chica Que Limpia.

Miranda Kwok, the show’s writer, told the South China Morning Post that Thony’s journey piqued her interest.

“What drew me in was the story of an undocumented immigrant who became the underdog and unlikely hero,” Kwok explained.

“We bring in a lot of interesting and timely topics.”

We also made her a doctor who is unable to practice, forcing her to work as a cleaner under the table.

It’s an exciting drama… that we use as a Trojan Horse to introduce these fascinating topics.”

The first episode of The Cleaning Lady aired on FOX in January.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady will air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. for the remainder of season 1.

ETPT on FOX The crime drama follows 9-1-1: Lone Star, which premiered its third season in January.

Fans who are unable to view The Cleaning Lady Season 1 live will be able to do so via streaming.

New episodes will be available to stream on FOX’s website and the FOX Now app on a weekly basis.

Those who have a Hulu subscription can also watch each week’s episode on the…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.