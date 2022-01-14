When and where can I buy tickets for Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022?

THE ZAC BROWN BAND is on the road again, and will be performing at ballparks all over the country.

Their 2022 tour comes after the pandemic forced Zac Brown to cancel his two previous tours.

On Friday, the Zac Brown Band announced their Out in the Middle 2022 international tour, which will begin on April 22 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston are among the venues where the band will perform.

The tour will end on November 19 in Phoenix, Arizona, after two performances in Canada.

The Zac Brown Band hasn’t done a full tour since before the Covid-19 outbreak.

When the virus spread to the United States in 2020, the band was one of the first to cancel a tour.

In 2021, they attempted a comeback tour, but Brown contracted the coronavirus and had to cancel after only a few nights.

“Performing in front of millions of fans all over the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Zac Brown told 7News Boston now that they’re back on the road.

“We’re ecstatic to get back out on the road and continue ‘The Comeback Tour’s incredible momentum.”

“It’s been such an incredible year for the band, with some of the best music we’ve ever released, and we’re ecstatic to keep performing live for our incredible fans.”

The Zac Brown Band’s new album, The Comeback, will be performed live across the United States during the Out in the Middle tour.

On October 15, 2021, they released their seventh album, which includes fifteen songs about life’s challenges and love.

Only five months after its release, his hit single from the album, Same Boat, reached number one on the country music airplay chart.

“‘Same Boat’ was written to remind us of what we have in common and what makes us human,” Zac Brown told Billboard.

“I’m incredibly grateful that our fans are listening and empathizing with our sense of belonging and unity.

It’s what makes our country great, and it gives us all a little hope during the holidays.”

Zac Brown stated in an interview with Forbes that he wanted The Comeback album to bring people together after they had been separated for so long due to the pandemic.

“You face the storm, wade through it, and then find redemption,” he explained.

“When you’re in a difficult situation and don’t know what will happen, it’s easy to panic…

