When and where can you see Sophia Bush’s ‘Good Sam’ episode with ‘One Tree Hill’ co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz?

On the small screen, the Drama Queens are finally reuniting.

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz will join their former One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush in an upcoming episode of Bush’s medical drama, Good Sam, according to CBS.

For the first time in a decade, fans of the CW’s hit teen show from the 2000s are excited to see the three stars onscreen together.

Here’s when the episode will air and how you can watch it.

Late in January, CBS confirmed the reunion through TV Insider.

According to the report, Lenz and Burton Morgan will play sisters Amy and Gretchen Taylor in the episode.

Gretchen and Amy “meet Bush’s Dr.

When Amy is admitted to Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital in Detroit, she meets Sam Griffith.

Because the episode only began filming on January 20, not much else has been revealed about it so far.

CBS, on the other hand, released a photo of Bush, Lenz, and Burton Morgan posing together, with Lenz dressed in a hospital gown.

Over the summer, the three actors reunited to launch Drama Queens, a One Tree Hill rewatch podcast in which they discuss each episode and reveal behind-the-scenes secrets.

They haven’t acted together on television since the end of One Tree Hill in 2012.

Brooke Davis was played by Bush, while Haley James was played by Lenz, and Peyton Sawyer was played by Burton Morgan.

The opportunity for them to appear together on Good Sam, according to Bush, came as a result of the podcast’s popularity.

“I was doing press for Good Sam, and everyone was asking if Hilarie, Joy, and I would ever act together again, and if I’d have them on Good Sam because of Drama Queens,” Bush told BuzzFeed.

“So [writer]Katie [Wech], my sweet angel of a boss, listened to all of the press I did for Good Sam before the premiere, overheard me talking about wanting Hilarie and Joy to come play, and sent me the script… I was so stunned because they had to come film the next week.”

When people ask me what the best part of producing Good Sam is, I always say having my best girls come play! Drama Queens fans, your girls are acting together again!