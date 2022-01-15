When Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie McPartlin go for a walk with their dogs, they make sure to dress warmly.

On a winter walk, the couple, who married last year, appeared to be at ease.

Ant wore a waxed jacket with dark trousers to keep the cold at bay.

As they took their dogs out for some exercise, the I’m a Celeb host wore this with a woolly hat and gloves.

Anne-Marie was wearing a long black winter coat to keep warm.

Wearing a pink wooly hat, the mother of two added a pop of color to her ensemble.

Ant’s personal assistant – and his first girlfriend after his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong – was Anne-Marie Corbett.

In April 2020, his divorce was finalized, and he and Anne-Marie married on August 7, 2021.

The mum-of-two had been by Ant’s side through his “lowest depths,” according to The Sun on Sunday’s sources, and her unwavering support helped him on the road to recovery after he was convicted of drink-driving.

Anne-Marie, the stunning bride and his “rock,” looked stunning in her white wedding gown and veil, clutching a bouquet.

Cheers and whoops greeted her as she emerged from a £300,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The bridesmaids included Anne-Marie’s two teenage daughters and niece.

Lisa, a make-up artist who has worked on Strictly Come Dancing and a number of Ant’s shows, married the Geordie presenter in 2006 and divorced in 2018.