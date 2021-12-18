When are the Golden Globe nominations for 2022 going to be announced today?

When are the Golden Globe nominations for 2022 scheduled to be announced today?

At the Golden Globe Awards, 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honor the year’s best films, television shows, and actors.

The nominees for the upcoming 2022 ceremony will be revealed on December 13, 2021.

The HFPA will begin announcing nominations at 6:00 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET) this year.

The nominations will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The livestream can be found at goldenglobes.com or on the Golden Globes YouTube channel.

While the nominations have yet to be announced, some predictions have been made as to who will receive a nod.

Some of the most likely nominations, according to Cinema Blend’s Cole Jaeger, are:

Nomadland, Soul, Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Queen’s Gambit, Chloé Zhao, and the late Chadwick Boseman were among the notable winners from last year.

While the nominations will be announced on December 13, fans will have to wait until January to find out who will win.

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on January 9, 2022.

Following a report published by the LA Times citing a lack of black journalists among the 87 Los Angeles-based journalists who work for foreign media outlets, NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 awards show due to a lack of diversity by the HFPA.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.