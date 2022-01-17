When asked about his plans after ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland says he wants to “focus on starting a family.”

We all like our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but Tom Holland is our favorite.

He’s been the beating heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in previous box office hits, and he’s done it again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his most recent (and likely final) Spider-Man film.

So, what’s next for Tom Holland’s A-list career, and what’s this about him wanting to start a family that we’ve heard?

In the 20 years since Spider-Man first appeared on the big screen, we’ve seen three different versions of the web-slinging hero.

Andrew Garfield portrayed Spider-Man in a subsequent reboot.

In this Spider-verse, Emma Stone played Gwen Stacy, his love interest.

After the Garfield-led duology ended, Tom Holland made his Spider-Man debut.

Captain America: Civil War introduced the world to its new Spider-Man.

Holland’s youthful wit and peppiness enchanted us all.

Until the genius billionaire’s death in Avengers: Endgame, his mentor-mentee relationship with Iron Man was visible.

He unexpectedly returned to his role in three standalone films after becoming a fan favorite.

His first solo film as Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, was released in 2017 and grossed a whopping (dollar)880 million worldwide.

With Spider-Man: Far from Home, he set a new record for the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in 2019, grossing over (dollar)1.1 billion.

According to Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made (dollar)750 million worldwide and (dollar)328 million in the United States, making Sony and Marvel executives happy.

Many fans believe that Holland’s Spider-Man is the most lovable, despite the fact that Maguire’s Spider-Man was iconic and Garfield’s sensitive.

All good things, however, must come to an end for whatever reason.

Tom Holland has recently expressed his desire to start a family.

In December 2021, Holland told People, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career.”

“I’d like to take a break and concentrate on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do after this.”

“I love kids; I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait, and I will, but I can’t wait!” he continued.

It’s not that he doesn’t enjoy his role as Spider-Man.

He’s grateful for the chance, and he enjoys playing the character, but he’s…

