When Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez, she cried tears of joy for the first time.

The reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been greeted with joy by many fans.

Lopez’s mother, on the other hand, is perhaps the most enthusiastic about the couple’s reunification.

She and Affleck, according to People, got along swimmingly before the Gone Girl star ended their relationship.

When Lopez and her daughter failed to make it work, he was disappointed.

According to People, “Jennifer’s mother and Ben used to be very close.”

“Guadalupe had a thing for Ben,” said Guadalupe.

When they couldn’t work things out years ago, she was disappointed.

She’s ecstatic that they’ve reunited.”

This is good news for Lopez, who places a high value on her mother’s approval as the singer of “Jenny From the Block.”

“Jennifer and her mother are extremely close.

“It’s crucial to her that the person she’s with gets along with her mother,” the source continued.

“Jennifer adores the fact that Ben and Guadalupe spent time together in Vegas.

They both enjoy gambling and had a good time at the Wynn.”

Lopez and the Oscar winner make such a good team that she once enlisted her help in marrying Lopez.

In November of 2002, Affleck made the transition from Lopez’s boyfriend to her fiancée.

Affleck devised a complex proposal to win Lopez’s hand in marriage.

Lopez previously gushed to ABC News about the specifics of the proposal.

The singer had assumed she was going to Boston with Affleck to visit the Good Will Hunting writer’s family.

Lopez was greeted by something other than family when they arrived at Affleck’s house.

She recalled, “It’s just a blanket, a rose-petal quilt, all over the entire house.”

“There were so many candles, vases, and bouquets.

And my song “Glad” was playing in the background… I walked in and felt completely overwhelmed.

“It came as a complete surprise to me, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Lopez inquired of Affleck at the time about the proposal’s mastermind.

Lopez revealed, “My mother assisted me in doing it.”

“I’m crying right now.”

Weeping.

“Oh, my God!” I exclaimed.

