When Ben Affleck was filming ‘Gone Girl,’ he almost gave Rosamund Pike a concussion.

Gone Girl was a demanding but rewarding experience for all involved, including Rosamund Pike.

After starring in the David Fincher film, Pike’s career took off like never before.

There was one scene, however, in which both Pike and Fincher came dangerously close to going too far.

Rosamund Pike and David Fincher were both committed to making Gone Girl the best film it could be.

Pike, in particular, was mentally and physically prepared to put in the effort required for the role.

Pike talked about her physical transformation for the role in an interview with Variety.

She gained and lost 13 pounds for the film.

“I’m leaning out and bulking up.”

Fincher, too, contributed to the film’s success.

This included doing multiple takes of certain scenes, which Fincher is known for in his films.

Pike, on the other hand, found doing that many takes for Gone Girl particularly difficult.

Ben Affleck’s character is supposed to get physical with Christopher Pike’s character in one of the film’s scenes.

The scene in question had to be performed several times.

When Pike felt herself becoming too bruised for the scene, caution had to be exercised.

“I literally saw stars around take 18 of getting my head bashed against the wall,” she said, according to Variety, who noted that the scene nearly gave her a concussion.

The assistant director had to step in at some point.

Pike, on the other hand, didn’t mind Fincher’s insistence on having her watch the same scenes over and over.

She explained, “He’s not doing it because he thinks you’re a jerk.”

“He’s giving you this gift and letting you get rid of all your baggage,” says the narrator.

Pike was almost killed while filming Gone Girl, but it wasn’t the only time he came close.

The actress suffered a much more serious injury in her new hit series, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.

One that landed her in the hospital for a while.

During a fight scene on set, the actor’s hand was sliced open.

According to Hello, the on-set mishap was caused by Pike’s co-star, Daniel Henney.

“We mistimed a step the second week of shooting,” he explained.

“I sliced her hand with a real sword for balance, and she screamed and fell, and she jumped into an ambulance, and I jumped into a car, and…

