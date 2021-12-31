When Betty White died, how old was she?

Betty White’s age at death was unknown.

BETTY White is regarded as one of the entertainment industry’s true pioneers.

Her illustrious career spanned eight decades, and the actress was on the verge of turning 100.

Betty White died at the age of 99, according to TMZ.

She was born on January 17, 1922, and would have turned 100 in 2022.

She is an actress and comedian who rose to prominence during the early days of television.

Betty’s fans demanded that she date Pete Davidson, 27, as part of her 100th birthday wish list.

The uproar began when the name of the pioneering female comedian began trending on Twitter, and fans were concerned as Betty approached her 100th birthday.

Fans challenged Betty to date Pete, the young comedian recently spotted with Kim Kardashian, 41, as part of an ultimate bucket list before her centennial celebration, as a result of the mysterious buzz surrounding her.

“Betty keeps her dating life private,” the iconic star’s publicist said exclusively to The Sun.

Betty’s 100th birthday will be celebrated with a star-studded guest list, and the event will be documented in a film that will be released in theaters.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and others are among the celebrities.

On January 17, the film will be released on the big screen for the first time.

In 1945, Betty White married her first husband, Dick Barker, but the couple divorced the following year.

Betty married Lane Allen in 1947, but they divorced in 1949.

The actress married Allen Ludden in 1963, but he died of cancer in 1981.

David, Sarah, and Martha are Betty’s three stepchildren from that marriage.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth is (dollar)75 million.

She made the majority of her money as a television entertainer over the course of an 80-year career.

She also had a lot of success in the movie industry.

