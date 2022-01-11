When Bob Saget died, his hand was on his chest, and hotel security escorted his wife away from the scene.

Bob Saget died with his hand on his chest, and hotel security escorted his wife away from the scene.

More information about the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget is becoming available.

The Full House star was discovered unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday, just hours after finishing a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the night before.

Saget had passed away at the age of 65.

Saget was discovered by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton after his wife, Kelly Rizzo, asked if someone could check on him, according to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Hotel security called Rizzo after they entered the room and found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest, according to the report.

According to the report, Saget was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed.

“There were no signs of trauma.”

Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. by police who arrived on the scene.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

An autopsy was performed on Saget on Monday, according to the Florida chief medical examiner in charge of the investigation.

The medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play” despite the fact that the immediate cause of death could not be determined.

“Further studies and investigation are pending, which could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” the examiner said in a statement.

“A follow-up press statement will be issued once the autopsy report is completed.

We send our condolences to Mr.

During this trying time, Saget’s loved ones.”

Saget’s family, former Full House co-stars, fellow comedians, and others have paid tribute to him since the news of his death broke.

Saget’s wife expressed her gratitude in a statement to ET, but asked for privacy at this time.

“I’m giving it my all.”

I’m completely shattered and in disbelief because Bob was my absolute everything.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply touched me,” Rizzo said.

“I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world when the time is right and the news isn’t as raw.”

Sharing how much he meant to me and everyone else in his life, as well as how much he meant to all of his fans and friends.

Thank you for being so considerate of my personal space at this time.”

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Bob Saget Had Hand on His Chest at Time of Death, Hotel Security Called His Wife From the Scene