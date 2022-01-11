When can I watch The Eternals on Disney(plus)?

When will Disney(plus) air The Eternals?

THE Eternals is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and will premiere on Disney(plus) later this month.

The film, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, was released in theaters in November, and MCU fans can now watch it on Disney(plus) at home.

The MCU film will premiere on Disney(plus) on January 12 and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD the following month. It stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

The film’s release on the streaming platform was promoted in a new promotional teaser.

Following the backlash over Black Widow’s controversial day-and-date release, Disney has agreed to a lucrative policy of giving Marvel films three months of theater exclusivity before making them available for free streaming.

The most recent film to follow this pattern is Eternals, which was released in theaters in November and is now available on Netflix.

Eternals is a superhero film set in 2021, based on the Marvel comic book of the same name.

It is the 26th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (MCU).

The Eternals, an eternal extraterrestrial civilization, appear thousands of years later in the film to defend Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals premiered in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, as part of the MCU’s Phase Four, and was released in the United States on November 5, 2021.

The film has grossed over (dollar)401 million globally, making it the ninth highest-grossing film of 2021.

Aside from The Eternals, Disney(plus) will release other titles in January 2022.

In the second half of The World According to Jeff Goldblum’s sophomore season, Jeff Goldblum is back.

Goldblum discovers shocking facts about birthdays, puzzles, motorcycles, and backyards, among other things.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which follows brothers Crash and Eddie as they set out to find their own place in the world, will also be available on the platform.

There are also the following titles:

