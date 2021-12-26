When can we expect the second season of Bridgerton to air?

When will the second season of Bridgerton be released?

Bridgerton is without a doubt the most talked-about show of 2021.

Fans have been enthralled by the Netflix series, which has been dubbed “Bonkerton” due to its raunchy sex scenes, and now they want more.

Since the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series debuted on Netflix, Bridgerton has been a huge hit.

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show will return for a second season, though no specific release date has been set.

Lord Anthony will be the focus of the second series, which is based on an eight-book series.

Because each book focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling, we could have SEVEN more seasons of the show if this is the case.

On March 25, the second series will be available on Netflix.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the first season of Bridgerton.

Lord Featherington was assassinated for rigging a boxing match in the season finale, and events took a dark turn.

Daphne Bridgerton and her new husband, the Duke of Hastings, welcomed their first child, despite his previous determination not to have any children.

The most important thing, of course, was the reveal of Lady Whistledown as Penelope Featherington, a gossip columnist.

Her readers, on the other hand, are still in the dark about her true identity; the big reveal was only for viewers.

The Viscount Who Loved Me is the second installment in the Bridgerton series.

“The season has opened for the year of 1814, and there is little reason to hope that we will see any noticeable change from 1813,” according to the book’s official description.

“The ranks of society are once again filled with Ambitious Mamas whose sole goal is to marry off their Darling Daughters to Determined Bachelors.”

“According to the Mamas, Lord Bridgerton is this year’s most eligible catch, and if the poor man’s hair is ruffled and windblown, it’s because he can’t go anywhere without some young miss batting her eyelashes with such vigour and speed that a hurricane-force breeze is created.”

“Perhaps the only young lady who isn’t interested in Lord Bridgerton is Miss Katharine Sheffield, whose demeanor toward the viscount is occasionally hostile.”

“And it is for this reason, Dear Reader, that this Author believes a match between Anthony Bridgerton and Miss Sheffield would be the perfect way to liven up an otherwise dull season.”

13 April 1814, Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.”

Bridgerton season one is currently available on Netflix.

You can watch all eight one-hour episodes in one sitting.

