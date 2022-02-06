When Charles ascends the throne, Queen Elizabeth earnestly hopes Camilla will be named “Queen Consort.”

When Charles ascends the throne, Queen Elizabeth sincerely hopes Camilla will be named “Queen Consort.”

On the eve of Accession Day, Queen Elizabeth II expressed her heartfelt wishes, emphasizing that she wants Camilla to become “Queen Consort” when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Her Majesty made the comments on the same day she hosted a reception at Sandringham House, marking her first public appearance in three months.

“I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when, in due course, he becomes King; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the queen said in her Platinum Jubilee message.

“I was fortunate to have a partner in Prince Philip who was willing to take on the role of consort and make the sacrifices that come with it,” the queen continued.

“I saw my mother play this role during my father’s reign.”

After the blessing ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on April 9, 2005, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles, are followed by Queen Elizabeth II.

(ODD ANDERSENAFP/Getty Images)

Elizabeth expressed her excitement for the upcoming festivities.

“As I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart,” she said, “I hope that this Jubilee will bring families and friends, neighbors and communities together – after some difficult times for so many of us – to enjoy the celebrations and reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.”

On Saturday, one of the 95-year-old’s guests was a former cookery student who helped develop the original Coronation chicken recipe in 1953.

At the event, a local official also presented Elizabeth with a Platinum Jubilee Mosaic made by West Norfolk schoolchildren.

The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) shared an image on Instagram.

After taking a stab at the cake provided in her honor, the queen demonstrated her sense of humour.

A local resident made the cake, which featured the Platinum Jubilee emblem.

Elizabeth got a present on her way out.

