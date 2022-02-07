When compared to Tom Cruise, ‘Reacher’ Alan Ritchson says, ‘I’m the Small One.’

Alan Ritchson takes over Tom Cruise’s role as no-nonsense hero Jack Reacher in the new Amazon Prime Video series Reacher.

Ritchson insists that he is the “small one” when compared to Cruise, despite the fact that he towers over the Mission Impossible star.

The Reacher series on Amazon Prime Video, as well as Cruise’s Jack Reacher films from 2012 and 2016, are all based on Lee Child’s novels.

In his books, Child portrays Jack Reacher as a hulking military man standing 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Cruise is nearly a foot shorter than the character, standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Some book fans were dissatisfied with the casting when his films were released.

“There was backlash from book fans because they had a very specific vision of what Reacher should look like,” Child told Metro.co.uk.

“I believe that the size issue is significant in certain parts of the story.

Reacher needs to scare people, and a single glance of this massive animal rather than a normal-sized actor makes it so much easier.”

Ritchson, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, is an ideal fit for the role of Jack Reacher.

Despite being nearly a foot taller than Cruise, the actor acknowledged his contributions to cinema and implied that he is the smaller of the two when it comes to their work.

“What strikes me as unfair is that I would be mentioned in the same breath as Mr.

Ritchson told MovieZine, “Cruise” is a term he uses to describe a movie

“When we’re mentioned in the same sentence, his legacy looms so much larger than mine that I’m the small one.”

I grew up watching everything he’s ever done, and I’ve always admired him.

“I aspired to be just like him.”

It’s not going to be a slow burn.

REACHER will be available on @amazonprimevideo on February 4th. pic.twitter.comuN2AeaMR4U

“In my own career, I wished for the same fire and passion that he brings to his characters,” he added.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to compete with him because he’s a legend.”

He’s an icon who, in my mind, will always be on a pedestal.”

Reacher is based on Child’s first novel, Killing Floor, which is available on Prime Video.

It follows the protagonist as he moves to a small Georgia town and becomes a prime suspect in a murder.

Ritchson told MovieZine that the show isn’t a remake of Cruise’s films.

And he said it’s because they’re trying to stay true to the books…

