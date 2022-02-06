When Courteney Cox appears on The John Bishop Show, her fans all make the same remark.

As Courteney Cox appears on The John Bishop Show, her fans all say the same thing.

Courteney Cox, the star of FRIENDS, continued her tour of British TV shows tonight, appearing on The John Bishop Show.

It comes after she was accused of appearing bored on the Graham Norton Show the night before.

In a sketch with Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, she resurrected her Monica Gellar character for a brief moment.

Before John arrives as his Doctor Who character, she arrives at a mock-up version of the stately home and is ecstatic to learn how much cleaning is involved.

Despite her best efforts, many people claimed that the actress “doesn’t want to be here.”

“I feel for John trying to involve her,” one person wrote.

I don’t know if she’s been on any of the chat shows recently, but it’s clear she’d rather be sleeping.”

“However, Courtney Cox does appear bored,” a third said.

Others commented on how different she looked from her Friends days, which aired 28 years ago.

“Who’d have guessed she’d be unrecognisable in 20 years?” one person wrote.

Others were ecstatic about the show’s revelations, with one tweeting, “John Bishop is friends with Courtney Cox? 2022 delivers again!”

Hugh and Courteney were on the show, and host John referred to them as “the most unlikely friends I’ve ever had.”

“No one would think we’re genuinely friends,” he said, explaining that he met John at a vaccine center near his home and went for walks with Courteney.

The former Friends star is on a promotional tour for her new horror comedy series Shining Veil, which premieres next month.

Patricia “Pat” Phelps, a former “wild child” writer, stars in the show, which she also produces.