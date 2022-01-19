When dating the ‘Love of Her Life,’ Hasnat Khan, Princess Diana once asked a Muslim photographer about interfaith marriage.

When dating Hasnat Khan, the ‘Love of Her Life,’ Princess Diana asked a Muslim photographer about interfaith marriage.

For a little more than ten years, Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles.

However, in the 1990s, their relationship ended, and she went on to date other men.

She reportedly became interested in interfaith marriages after dating a doctor of Pakistani descent.

Diana had inquired about the subject, according to a Muslim photographer.

Diana met Hasnat Khan, a heart surgeon, in 1995.

She reportedly fell in love with him at first sight, and the two began dating.

Khan, on the other hand, did not want the press to know about their relationship, so they had to keep it quiet.

According to the Daily Mail, Paul Burrell, Diana’s butler at the time, helped them date in secret.

“I planned this thing: romantic candlelit dinners, informing the chef that the Princess was hungry and could he do double portions—I’d do it all in secret and provide this world for them,” he explained.

I was the go-between who orchestrated everything.

I used to get the night off to go out with Hasnat and drink with him to see what he was thinking, planning, and doing.”

Khan was also said to be Burrell’s “true love of her life,” according to Burrell.

Khan was a devout Muslim, and his religion and culture piqued Diana’s interest.

She traveled to Pakistan and met his family there as well.

In addition, during a flight, she approached photographer Anwar Hussein about interfaith marriage.

“On the flight, all the lights were dimmed, and she came up to me and said, ‘Can I have a chat?'” Hussein told People.

“She was aware that I was married to Caroline, an Englishwoman.”

She was curious about Islam.

She was inquiring about marrying a Muslim and a Protestant.”

“She was interested because of what she was going through with [her then-boyfriend]Dr.,” Hussein explained.

Hasnat Khan is a Pakistani actor.

She didn’t say anything about him, but she figured I was aware of his existence.

I believe she was concerned about how the rest of the family would react to him.”

Diana was rumored to want to marry Khan, according to many sources.

Diana “had this vision that together they could bridge east and west, crossing creeds and continents,” according to biographer Judy Wade, who told People in 2015 that Diana “had this vision that together they could bridge east and west, crossing creeds and continents.”

The summer of 1997 marked the end of Diana and Khan’s relationship.

