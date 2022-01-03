When did Dry January begin, and what is the best way to abstain from consuming alcohol?

THE NEW YEAR has arrived, and with it, a slew of Brits are taking part in Dry January for the first time.

Dry January is a popular way to get rid of some of that Christmas guilt by challenging you to go without alcohol for a month.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Dry January is a campaign – and an accompanying app – organized by Alcohol Concern to encourage people to abstain from drinking alcohol for the first month of the year.

According to the website of Alcohol Concern, 79% of last year’s 5 million Dry January participants saved money, while 62% reported getting better sleep and having more energy.

Many people will use Dry January as a post-Christmas detox, according to Alcohol Concern, which claims that the month-long movement allows you to take control of your relationship with alcohol and start a conversation about it.

Dry January began in 2011, when an employee of Alcohol Concern decided to abstain from alcohol for a month in preparation for a half marathon in February.

Alcohol Concern decided in 2012 to launch their first Dry January campaign at the start of 2013.

That year, just under 4,500 people participated in the first ever Dry January, and by January 2014, the monthly pledge had grown to 17,000 people.

Alcohol Concern launched a Dry January app in 2016, and by 2017, 5 million Britons had signed up for the campaign.

If you suspect you have an alcohol problem or are experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms, you should consult your doctor.

Drinkers who aren’t addicted to alcohol can use the Dry January app for motivation and tips while abstaining from alcohol.

Meanwhile, DrinkAware has its own suggestions for quitting drinking, such as telling your family and friends why you want to stop drinking.

They’ll be more likely to back you up and understand why you’re refusing drinks at the pub – and may even want to quit with you.

Early on, you’re probably best off avoiding any potentially tempting situations and filling in the gaps with activities like going to the movies or learning a new sport.

And, for many people, gradually reducing alcohol consumption will be easier to maintain than quitting cold turkey, and you’ll do better if you set small, short-term goals and reward yourself for achieving them.