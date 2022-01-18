When did Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli get divorced?

Since her divorce from rocker Eddie Van Halen, VALERIE Bertinelli has come a long way.

She discusses her previous marriage, as well as her self-doubt and body image issues, in her new book, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.”

Bertinelli, 61, and the late Van Halen first met backstage at a Van Halen concert in 1980, and eight months later they walked down the aisle.

Despite what some referred to as a hasty marriage, the former couple was said to get along well and have been married for over 20 years.

The couple split up in 2001 and divorced five years later.

Bertinelli told Oprah, “One of the many reasons Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie a better vision of how two people who are supposedly in love treat each other.”

“So I’m hoping that when he does get married and start a life for himself, he takes his time and marries a friend rather than someone with whom he can’t stay away.”

She also admitted that infidelity on both sides contributed to their demise.

“I was smitten by the drummer of this band, who happened to be a friend of my brother,” she continued.

“All I wanted was for someone to love and touch me.

And I couldn’t get it at home.

That isn’t an excuse.

What I should have done was dealt with the issues in our marriage, separated, and then decided what I wanted to do.

But it was a huge, huge blunder.”

Bertinelli married Tom Vitale in 2011 after their divorce, and Van Hallen married Janie Liszewski in 2009, with whom he was married until his death.

Van Halen died tragically on October 6, 2020, at the age of 65, after a long battle with throat cancer that spread to his brain.

His death certificate, obtained by TMZ at the time, listed a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke, as the cause of his death.

He also had a number of underlying conditions, including head and neck skin cancer.

Bertinelli broke down in tears during an appearance on the Today Show in January 2021, where she spoke about how “hard” it had been since his death.

“I’m not sure why I’m crying.

“You know when you hear voices and see people with whom you have a strong connection, and — you guys always make me cry,” she said at the time.

“It’s been a difficult time.

“It’s quite bittersweet.”

She later admitted that she had gone to send him a text…

