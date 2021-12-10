When did Katharine McPhee have her baby?

In February 2021, Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The actress, 37, recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with Foster, 71, and has shared the first pictures of her baby.

Katharine McPhee has a son.

The rep tells PEOPLE, “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy.” “Mom, Dad, and son are all doing wonderfully.”

When Katharine shared the first photo of her son on a casual walk in California, fans were ecstatic.

“Just in case you were wondering…,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

I adore being a mother!”

Rennie is their child’s name.

Katharine announced her pregnancy on October 8, 2020.

She and her husband David made the announcement after being seen buying baby products in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, October 6.

McPhee and Foster married a year ago, and now they’re expecting a child.

The couple got engaged in June 2018 and married at the St Yeghiche Armenian Church in London a year later in front of about 150 friends and family members.

David Foster is a Canadian musician and producer.

Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, and Kenny Rogers are among the musicians with whom he has collaborated.

Before moving into music production, he appeared on albums by George Harrison and Earth, Wind, and Fire in the 1970s.

In 2006, David met Katharine while mentoring her on season five of American Idol.

He’s been married four times before, most recently to Yolanda Hadid of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for six years before divorcing in 2017.

Prince Harry considers Foster a close friend.

His wife Katharine, who reportedly went to school with Meghan, introduced the two.

“My husband has an incredibly beautiful relationship with Harry,” Katharine told Access Hollywood.

They’re adorable.

They’re like a father and son relationship.”

Katharine has been a friend of David’s family for 15 years, according to him.

“I’ve known her for 15 years, and they’ve known her for the same amount of time,” he explained.

It was a smooth transition, and my wife and daughters deserve credit for just rolling with it and working well together.

“There hasn’t been any animosity or problems in years, and I have no reason to believe that will change.”

Because this was Katharine’s first pregnancy, she was unfamiliar with all of the changes.

Katharine admitted to E! News that her pregnancy was a “love-hate” experience for her.

Morning sickness plagued the actress, and she struggled to accept her pregnancy…

