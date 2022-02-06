When did Natasha Richardson die, and what happened to her?

NATASHA Richardson was a British actress who appeared in a number of films before being killed in a car accident.

When she had to be taken off life support, her death came as a shock.

After suffering a head injury while skiing in the Quebec city of Mont-Tremblant, Natasha Richardson died on March 18, 2009, in a New York City hospital.

She had fallen two days prior while on a beginner’s trail with an instructor.

She appeared to be in good health at first, but she eventually required medical attention and was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

She would be taken off life support a few days later.

“It was so unexpected,” Richardson’s son Micheál Richardson, who is also an actor, told The Times in the United Kingdom.

“It really messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not, when something unexpected happens and it’s just a complete freak accident.”

“It can make your head spin, so you just hold on to the tiniest little memories, whether it’s her laugh, her energy in the room, or her cooking.”

“I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I’m incredibly grateful for,” Richardson, who is now 25, added.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson’s two children, Michael and Daniel, are her survivors.

Natasha’s mother, Vanessa Redgrave, is an actress, and her sister, Joely Richardson, is also an actress.

On May 11, 2021, Lindsay Lohan, who co-starred with Richardson in 1998’s The Parent Trap, shared a still from the film.

In the post, Lohan wished Angel a happy birthday.

In the film, Lohan portrayed Annie and Hallie, and Richardson portrayed their mother, Elizabeth James.

Micheál, Natasha’s son, previously told People that his favorite film of his mother’s was The Parent Trap “because I just see her as that person so much.”

He told People, “I’m so lucky too, because she’s passed away, I can still watch her and see how she worked, and it’s a great thing to have.”

And I do [watch her films], but there’s still a lot to see.”

Natasha Richardson was also a Broadway star, winning a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress for her work in Cabaret.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.