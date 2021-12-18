When do the 12 Days of Christmas begin?

THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS begin on December 25th, with the twelve drummers drumming a song that is sung throughout the season.

The traditional carol, however, has nothing to do with the actual 12 days of Christmas.

Here’s when they begin and end, as well as what they mean.

Twelvetide, or the Twelve Days of Christmas, is a Christian celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth.

Twelvetide begins today, December 25th, and ends on January 5th, inclusively.

There are religious and secular celebrations over the course of the twelve days.

Christmastide is another name for it.

Twelvetide is divided into twelve days, each with its own significance: