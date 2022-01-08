When do the Oscars take place in 2022?

When will the Oscars be held in 2022?

The AWARDS SEASON is approaching, and with it, the Oscars.

Here’s what you’ll need to remember if you want to watch the show.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the 94th Academy Awards will be held.

At 8 p.m., the ceremony will begin.

5:00 p.m. ET

PT (Professional Training)

The 2022 Oscars have yet to be announced as a host.

Actors Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery hosted the show last year.

The Academy Awards nominations will be announced in February.

8th, 2022

Nomadland for Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins for Best Actor in a Leading Role in The Father, and Frances McDormand for Best Actress in a Leading Role in Nomadland were among the big winners last year.

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC or streamed live on ABCcom.