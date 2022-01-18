When doctors told me I might be infertile, my husband refused to believe it and began cooking me ‘hormone’ food – I’m now pregnant.

After his wife shared a video of him cooking healthy meals to help with infertility, a devoted husband has gone viral.

”No words for this man,” Rach Sullivan captioned the heartwarming video on social media.

Rach explained in the video, which has over 1.6 million views, that the couple discovered she may have a fertility problem.

Tom, her husband, was desperate to have children, so he did some research on foods that could help her hormones, even starting an Instagram account to document the journey.

”When the only doctor advice we got was to start taking birth control, we turned to food as medicine,” she explained.

Tom, according to Rach, has a chart on their refrigerator that he uses to grocery shop with, and a list of all the ingredients that correspond to the different phases of her menstrual cycle.

”It’s really cute.”

”Every week, he comes up with new and exciting ways to combine the ingredients,” says the chef.

We’ve learned that the couple is expecting a miracle baby since we posted this video in October of last year.

Tom now cooks dishes with foods the same size as their baby, such as a delicious peach crumble with ice cream when the baby was the size of a peach.

Because the two were often seen indulging in sweets, some viewers assumed it was a girl.

One viewer wrote, ”This is the most wholesome content on the entire internet.’

”These people are DESERVING OF THE WORLD.”

”I adore them.”

”It’s the fact that I come here every week to see that bump and food,” a fan added.

”You guys are so precious, and I admire how much you care for each other.”

‘Another person agreed,’ said someone else.

