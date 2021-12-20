When does Alice Cooper go on tour, and where can you get tickets?

When does Alice Cooper’s tour begin, and how can you get tickets?

Alice Cooper, the rock and roll legend, will embark on a tour in 2022.

Here’s everything we know so far about his spring tour in 2022.

Alice Cooper announced his plans to hit the road for a lengthy tour in the new year near the end of 2021.

Cooper will begin his tour on January 27, 2022, in Windsor, Ontario, and will continue until February 8, 2022, before embarking on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in Miami, Florida.

Cooper will tour again after the cruise, from March 18, 2022, to June 29, 2022.

The rock star will perform in a number of cities across North America before heading to Europe for a second leg of his tour.

Buckcherry and Ace Frehley will join him on the road.

The following are the dates for Cooper’s 2022 tour:

Alice Cooper’s upcoming shows can be purchased via his website or Ticketmaster.

Vaccinations are required for attendance at the concerts, according to the Ticketmaster website.

To attend this event, the Event Organizer requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to their website.

Ticket prices for the show range from (dollar)40 to (dollar)50, depending on the venue.

Additionally, both websites offer VIP packages.

Alice Cooper will be joined by The Cult for some of the UK shows.

Alice Cooper is a singer and songwriter who has been active in the music industry for over half a century, having been born on February 4, 1948.

Vincent Damon Furnier is his real name, and he was born in Detroit, Michigan.

Cooper got his start in the early 1960s, when he and his friends formed The Earwigs, a Beatles parody band.

In 1964, they performed at their high school talent show, and soon after, they changed their name to The Spiders.

By the end of the 1960s, the band had changed its name to Alice Cooper.

Alice Cooper relaunched his career as a solo artist with a backing band in 1975.

Cooper went on to record 21 more studio albums, the most recent of which was released in February 2021, after the band released seven studio albums together.

Cooper married Sheryl Goddard in 1976, and the couple has three children: Sonora and Calico, as well as Dashiell, their son.

Alice Cooper’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cooper has also acted in films and television shows such as That 70’s Show and Monk, in addition to his music career.