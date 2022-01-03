When does Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season premiere?

When is Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor set to premiere?

On ABC’s hit show The Bachelor, CLAYTON Echard will embark on his quest for love.

Echard’s season begins on Monday, January 3, 2022, and on night one, he will meet 31 women.

Season 26 will premiere on ABC on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST.

The first episode will last two hours and fifteen minutes.

On Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream, fans can watch past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Clayton Echard, 28, has been named the new Bachelor for Season 26 of the show.

He was reportedly a professional football player and hails from Eureka, Missouri.

Echard was drafted into the National Football League four years after playing for the Missouri Tigers in 2012.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

He left the NFL at some point, but according to his Instagram bio, he is now working in orthopedic sales.

Season 26 of The Bachelor will be hosted for the first time by Jesse Palmer.

He was a former NFL quarterback who also worked for ESPN as a college football analyst.

He also starred in season five of The Bachelor.

He previously hosted the ABC series The Proposal.

Palmer shared a photo of himself and Echard before the season started.

“Getting ready for tomorrow’s Rose Parade with my buddy @claytonechard,” he wrote.

“Clearly, we’ve been working on symmetry in our poses… (hashtag)WereOnAFloat”

Bachelor fans are outraged after Clayton Echard’s top two finalists were revealed in advance of the show’s season premiere in a trailer for his season.

Early this week, the trailer was released online, first by The Bachelor’s Twitter account and then by a Bachelor fan account.

Clayton introduces himself to the audience, followed by glimpses into the upcoming season.

Several dates — and kisses — are featured in the clip, as well as what appears to be a dramatic scene from one of the final episodes.

Clayton's top two appear to be revealed in the clip as he confesses to the women: "I want to be fully, fully transparent and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."

Both women are shown storming away in tears in the trailer.

Clayton also has a confessional in which he sobs and admits, “I’m so broken.”

Many fans appeared to dismiss the trailer’s drama in favor of questioning the network’s decision to reveal the finalists before the premiere.

