When Does Katherine Schwarzenegger Give Birth? She and Chris Pratt Are Expecting Their First Child.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, aka the Terminator, is set to become a grandfather once more.

That’s because Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her second child with Chris Pratt, his son-in-law.

With the recent announcement of the couple’s pregnancy, fans of the Schwarzenegger-Pratt clan are wondering when the couple’s second child will arrive.

Continue reading to learn more about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s growing family, as well as whether or not baby No. 2 has a confirmed due date.

Chris Pratt will become a father for the third time when his wife gives birth to the couple’s second child.

In early December 2021, news of Schwarzenegger’s second pregnancy surfaced.

Multiple sources have confirmed the pregnancy, according to People.

Neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger, however, have publicly announced or confirmed the news.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed the pregnancy, they have both publicly stated how much they enjoy being parents and how excited they are to grow their family.

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop in July 2021, Pratt expressed his desire for more children.

“I’d love to have more,” he said, “as many as the man upstairs will provide.”

“We’re going to do it.”

I’ll have to discuss it with Katherine, but for now, let’s get going.”

In 2022, Schwarzenegger and Pratt will welcome their second Schwarzenegger-Pratt child into the world.

The couple has not yet made any public statements about the pregnancy, so the due date of baby no.

The number 2 is currently unknown.

Fans of the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family can anticipate hearing about the newest addition in mid-to-late 2022.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt will have their hands full balancing their growing family and careers with the impending arrival of baby number two.

Schwarzenegger is very active on social media, where she is constantly growing her audience and keeping her 1 million+ Instagram followers up to date on her life and upcoming projects.

Pratt is also very busy, with several films in development, including two Marvel Universe films, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

While the couple will undoubtedly have their hands full, they are no strangers to the challenges of juggling parenthood and careers.

Pratt has been a dad for almost a decade.

In 2012, he gave birth to his son, Jack Pratt, with…

