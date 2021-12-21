When does Married at First Sight premiere, and who stars in it?

Who is in the cast of Married at First Sight and when does it premiere?

Since 2014, fans have been enthralled by the reality show Married at First Sight, which follows the lives of people who agree to legally marry someone they have never met.

The new season is just weeks away, and fans are excited to see who will be on their screens.

The 14th season of Married at First Sight will premiere on January 5, 2022.

The new season will premiere on Lifetime at 8:00 p.m. EST with a three-hour premiere episode.

Pastor Cal, Dr. John, and others will be featured this season.

Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pepper

Viviana Coles, all of whom are “at the helm of this dynamic social experiment,” according to the show’s website.

Five new couples will be introduced this season, including:

Alyssa, 30, and Chris, 35, are one of the show’s most recent couples.

Chris has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school, while Alyssa reportedly spends her time rescuing animals all over the world and has little time for dating.

Another new couple who will make their MAFS debut this season is Jasmina, 29, and Michael, 28.

While Jasmina works as an early childhood education teacher and is ready to settle down, Michael needs the help of the experts to find a true match.

This season’s definition of opposites attract seems to be Katina, 29, and Olajuwon, 29.

Katina is said to have been on a self-love journey for the past two years, while Olajuwon is a former “playboy” who realized he was lonely.

Olajuwon is also a former classmate of season six star Jephte Pierre, who reportedly raved about his MAFS experience, prompting Olajuwon to apply.

Lindsey, 34, and Mark, 37, are both convinced that MAFS is the key to finding love.

Lindsey, who has used her grandparents’ 70-year relationship as an example, knows exactly what she wants and brings to the table, whereas “Mark the Shark” has applied to the show multiple times.

Noi, 33, and Steve, 38, complete the list of couples who are looking forward to their happily ever after in the upcoming season.

Noi is reportedly fed up with being let down and has turned to the MAFS experts for assistance in finding her prince charming.

Steve, like Lindsey, is using his grandparents as an example, hoping that the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents’ arranged marriage has made them.

MAFS will air on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST.

