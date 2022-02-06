When Does Rex Orange County’s ‘Who Cares’ Album Come Out?

When Will Rex Orange County’s New Album, “Who Cares,” Come Out?

Rex Orange County has returned with new music and a special announcement for fans.

Rex Orange County’s Who Cares was released this year, and it includes the single “Keep It Up” as well as a song with Tyler the Creator.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming full-length.

Rex Orange County released his album Pony in 2019 and is known for songs like “Loving Is Easy,” “It’s Not the Same Anymore,” and “Pluto Projector.”

The singer has returned with exciting news for fans after taking a break from the music industry.

This artist is known for his cryptic messages, and he even apologized for his notable absence on Twitter.

Rex Orange County even sent out mysterious postcards with a cartoon creature shaped like a thumbs up on them.

These cards were printed with the song’s title, “Keep It Up,” as well as a phone number.

“I know it isn’t easy, and you may have had enough,” a voicemail message said when fans dialed the number.

But I promise it’ll be worth it if you keep trying.”

“Keep it up and keep going,” Rex joins the chorus in singing.

“You’re only asking for what you want; you don’t owe strangers anything anymore.”

“Keep It Up” has received thousands of Spotify streams since its release.

Fans were also ecstatic about Rex Orange County’s upcoming album, Who Cares.

With “Keep It Up,” Rex Orange County announced a new album.

Who Cares, the artist’s first full-length album, will be released on March 11, 2022, along with a tour that same year.

Fans learned more about Who Cares’ tracklist, which includes 11 songs in total.

Tyler, The Creator is featured on the soon-to-be-released track “Open A Window.”

Naturally, the song “Keep It Up” will be included.

Fans will have to wait several weeks before hearing the entire new Rex Orange County album.

However, thanks to his YouTube channel, this artist gave fans a sneak peek into Who Cares.

On January 1st,

The first installment of the artist’s Who Cares series was released on January 31.

There was a clip of him recording one of his original songs in it.

Thousands of people have watched the short video since it was posted.

This isn’t the first time Rex Orange County has given fans a “behind the scenes” look at his music, as he debuted the Funny How Things Go…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.